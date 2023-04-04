Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $15.24 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

LOW opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.82. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.