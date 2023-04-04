Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,632 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 174,324 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $25,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,321,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,278,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

