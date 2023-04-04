Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 2,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

SPGI opened at $346.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

