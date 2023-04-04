Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 14,886 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,012,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

