Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $6.95 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

T stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.