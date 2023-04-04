Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,705. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $216.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

