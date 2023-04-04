Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

