Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

