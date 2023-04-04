Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.14.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA Profile

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.