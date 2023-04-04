Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 950 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $249.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $294.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

