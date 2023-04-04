Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $187,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $348.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.02. The company has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

