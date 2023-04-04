Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

ZTS opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

