Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $201.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

