Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

TMO opened at $570.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $561.10 and its 200-day moving average is $545.24. The company has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $643.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

