Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.3 %

PARA stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

