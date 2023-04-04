Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $521.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

