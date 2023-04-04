Bard Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA stock opened at $279.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $690.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

