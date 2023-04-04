Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after buying an additional 1,517,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

