Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,180 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the second quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Trading Down 6.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

TSLA opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.02 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19. The stock has a market cap of $616.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

