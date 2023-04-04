Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

