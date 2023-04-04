Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.79.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

