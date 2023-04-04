Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 80,772 shares of company stock worth $3,744,062 and have sold 140,532,616 shares worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Blackstone Trading Down 3.3 %
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
