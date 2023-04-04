Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,466 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $521.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.