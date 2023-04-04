Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,852 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $346.27 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

