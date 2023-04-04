Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MA opened at $366.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $349.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

