Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $942,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

