Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,110 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

NYSE ORCL opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $253.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

