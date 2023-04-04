Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,164 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

