Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,727 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $195.81. The stock has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $230.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

