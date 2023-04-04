Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

