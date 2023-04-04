Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 162.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

