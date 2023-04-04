Bristol-Myers Squibb Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.
Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
- Tech Momentum: Ride These 3 First Quarter Winners
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.