Bristol-Myers Squibb Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

