Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $642.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $610.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

