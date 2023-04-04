Brown Financial Advisory Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $459.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

