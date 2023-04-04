Caliber Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.18. The company has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $459.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.