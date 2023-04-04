Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of MS opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

