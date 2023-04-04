Client First Capital LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Client First Capital LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

