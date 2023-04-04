Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $393,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

NASDAQ:META opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

