Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $33,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 644.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.