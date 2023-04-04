Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $229.87 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

