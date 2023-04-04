Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
