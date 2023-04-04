Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,215 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,675,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

