Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 279.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

PAPR stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.