Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

