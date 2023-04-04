Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

