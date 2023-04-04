Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $251.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

