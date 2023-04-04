Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $74,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.