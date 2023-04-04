Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 617 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

