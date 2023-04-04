Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 304 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $283.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

