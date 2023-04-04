Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

NASDAQ:META opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

